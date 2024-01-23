PLEASE HELP - T5 in a 66, Clutch Issues

Hello, I work for a local garage in my area and am having some issues. A customer brought us a 1967 Mustang coupe with a T5 and a 303 from a foxbody. I put a clutch, pressure plate and flywheel in to match with the T5/302 combo. The car was kept with the original clutch linkages from the 67. He did add the fulcrum piece for the fork to pivot. However I cannot get the clutch to disengage. My theory is that i may have made a mistake when I used the throwout bearing from the T5 kit while still having the linkage style clutch. Any help is very appreciated I've tried everything that I personally know.
 

#2
20240123_124811.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20240123_124716.jpg
    20240123_124716.jpg
    276.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20240123_124701.jpg
    20240123_124701.jpg
    257.3 KB · Views: 2
#3
If you used a Fox Mustang style clutch and throw out bearing requires a pretty significant amount of force to move the pressure plate.

Somebody will come along that's more familiar with both systems. I'm wondering if that setup has enough [throw] in it to run the clutch.

In the meantime, I'm going to [copy] this thread link over to Fox section too.

Just be careful. There are gear heads over there. :hide:
 
