PLEASE HELP - T5 in a 66, Clutch Issues

DvineProphet
New Member
-
- Jan 23, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello, I work for a local garage in my area and am having some issues. A customer brought us a 1967 Mustang coupe with a T5 and a 303 from a foxbody. I put a clutch, pressure plate and flywheel in to match with the T5/302 combo. The car was kept with the original clutch linkages from the 67. He did add the fulcrum piece for the fork to pivot. However I cannot get the clutch to disengage. My theory is that i may have made a mistake when I used the throwout bearing from the T5 kit while still having the linkage style clutch. Any help is very appreciated I've tried everything that I personally know.