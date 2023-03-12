SN95 PI proposal

9

96stangfl

Member
Apr 21, 2020
37
1
8
Clearwater FL
Fellow Mustangers,

Although I have learned to love the PI Heads in my '96 Mustang. I have a question for the community. As we all know with the stock pistons I rev to 7,000 rpm. What is the possibility for the addition of something like 2-inch head gasket spacers in an attempt to get back to 8,000 rpm?
 

Unfortunately, your crank bearings will go first if you dont get valve float first and have your valves kiss the pistons..6800 is about tops on a stock sb....forged crank with balanced stock rods and pistons with cam that can raise rpm to 6100 to 6200 peak power with some beehive spring with 125 to 135 lbs.. and ported heads....then you would be good... easiest set up would be to find an aluminum block with a forged crank as a base motor...like 98 to 01 cobra...with pi heads you would have 11 to 1 to 11.43 to 1 CR....which would get you to 310 to 320hp range ...
 
