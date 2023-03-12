SN95 PI proposal

96stangfl
Apr 21, 2020
- 37
- 1
- 8
Fellow Mustangers,
Although I have learned to love the PI Heads in my '96 Mustang. I have a question for the community. As we all know with the stock pistons I rev to 7,000 rpm. What is the possibility for the addition of something like 2-inch head gasket spacers in an attempt to get back to 8,000 rpm?
