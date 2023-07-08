Throttle cut out at 3500 rpm

Hey guys! Here with a question for yall, my 87 mustang runs like a champ, has a cam nock, but still runs great. A month or two ago, i was driving my car home and i laid the hammer down at a couple stop signs and at around 3000 rmp, the engine seemed to hit a rev limiter of some sorts, not reving, but more like hesitating for a sec, then continuing up the rpm range, but the issue only occurred when trying to exceed 3000 rpm. I shut the car off and checked all my plug wires, coil wires and they were all good, drove it around and the problem dissappeard. A second time i went and got gas and that solved the issue. This time, its doing it pretty bad, i was tacking it out practicing for my NHRA race i got comin up ( im racing top the cops at sonoma) and at 3500 rpm it seemed to hit a revimiter that cut the ignition out till it got to about 3200 rpm then attempted to get past 3500 and failed. I shut the car off and it seemed to go away for 2 or 3 pulls then started again. First time it was a lil hesitate, then got more noticable at about 4000rpm dropping a couple hundred rpm but never climbimg passed 4000. Tomarrow ill go get gas and see if its a fuel starvation issue. But I dont think iv done enough driving to warrent it being a lack of fuel in the tank (no gas guage to tell) maybe its an injector? I have a new cap and rotor and plugs n wires that I installed 10,000 miles ago. Shouldnt be bad yet right? And finaly, yes, i checked all my ignition wires again and evreything is plugged in. And it will rev past 3000, and 4000 rpm WITHOUT hesitating when clutch is pushed in or is in neutral