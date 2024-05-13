SN95 Smog Pump in A Fox?

Mhalc1
Greetings everyone, it is smog time for me and my smog pump seized up about a year ago... I have been just running a shorter belt and bypassed it but know i need one to pass smog. I read through this thread https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/how-to-install-fox-body-smog-pump-lots-of-pics.783109/ and saw dude used a fox pump in a sn95... both part numbers are still available but the foxbody went up from $79 15 years ago to over $300. The sn95 pump however i can do. Can anybody confirm this will work with my 1990 fox cardone 32-292 (https://shop.advanceautoparts.com/p/cardone-smog-air-pump-32-292/18980003-P?selectedStore=9891)