SN95 Smog Pump in A Fox?

Mhalc1

Mhalc1

Member
May 10, 2021
48
18
18
San Jose, CA
#1
Greetings everyone, it is smog time for me and my smog pump seized up about a year ago... I have been just running a shorter belt and bypassed it but know i need one to pass smog. I read through this thread https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/how-to-install-fox-body-smog-pump-lots-of-pics.783109/ and saw dude used a fox pump in a sn95... both part numbers are still available but the foxbody went up from $79 15 years ago to over $300. The sn95 pump however i can do. Can anybody confirm this will work with my 1990 fox cardone 32-292 (https://shop.advanceautoparts.com/p/cardone-smog-air-pump-32-292/18980003-P?selectedStore=9891)
 

#2
My observation, you just have to deal with the discharge pipe, pull the pressed in pipe, replace with a core plug (freeze plug) and install bolt on discharge pipe pointed the same direction as it came off the fox pump.
Then, as they say, 'send it'.
Disclaimer: this is an observation and not based on any actual mechanical training.
 
