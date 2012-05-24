So Confused On Trick Flow Heads?

Yes you can get 330 rwhp with the gt 40 set up. If you cant then you are a f'n moron and can't tune and build your crap right. A good 306 with that will make easy. But whatever, I just build crap like this all the time for people and dyno tune them. So I have no idea huh. A little porting and time and yes you can. What the hell do you think Ford's X302 crate motor is?



But if you wdont want to do that the Trick Flow 170's and Trick flow track heat intake and the cam you talked about will do that for you just fine. There is a lot that goes into building a motor that people on here dont realize. yeah you can throw parts together and spend stupid amounts of money that you really dont need. Or you can take your time do your research and and the math to figure out your compression ratios and everything and have a good motor. Build what is going to make you happy and dont let other people tell you otherwise.



You can PM me if you want more info bro. I will gladly tell you a few H/C/I setups that will work for you and you can choose what you like.



If you want the best set up, In my opinion if you have a stock bottom end is AFR 185's and a Trick Flow stage 1 cam with the Trick Flow track heat intake, 24 lb injectors and mass air with a good tune.