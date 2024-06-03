Engine Some scope readings for you.

These are scope readings I captured when my truck was cutting out and stalling.
I knew this felt like a tfi module so i scoped the pip output and the coil trigger output.
The green line is the pip, yellow line is coil trigger. You can see the trigger signal cutting out while the pip is steady.
The second picture you can see the pip dropping some pulses as the engine is stalling.
After a few more minutes the trigger stopped completely while the pip was normal.
The tfi module (remote mount) was only five months old and standard brand from O'Reilly's.
 

