Sound deadener/heat insulator, what's YOUR experience.

ACC carpet with standard backing in the Coupe. The mass backing is better than the jute backing but by no means does it kill the noise like sound deadener that adheres to the sheet metal of the car. IMO for the weight it adds I would rather install sound deadener as it will do a better job and weigh about the same. For those that are just looking for a little more noise cancelling and do not want to go through the process of installing the sound deadener then they are ACC's target crowd.