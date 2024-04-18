Interior and Upholstery Sound deadening fox interior questions

Going to order some Kilmat to apply throughout my fox interior. I had a couple questions I wanted to ask you guys.

First off, what did you guys do regarding all of the wires above the floor board in the car? How do you work around that? See pics below.

Secondly, I already removed most of the stuck on factory deadning already but I still have that foam deadner that just sits on top. Once I put the kilmat can I throw that away? Or should I leave it?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9240.jpeg
    IMG_9240.jpeg
    719.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9241.jpeg
    IMG_9241.jpeg
    1,002.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9243.jpeg
    IMG_9243.jpeg
    940.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9244.jpeg
    IMG_9244.jpeg
    655.3 KB · Views: 0

