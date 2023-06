So i bought a new fuel pressure testor today . Idles at 32 with vacume line on but what i noticed is when i give it throttle, the gauge didnt really move no matter how much throttle i gave it. As i was doing that i got a backfire come out the intake. I continued to let it warm up shutting it off hear and there but could not get it to stall unfortunately. I checked the guage again and now the fuel pressure goes up as i give it throttle. Also at cold koeo the rail would read 32psi. At hott, it would only read like 10-15. I could cycle key few times tho and get it to read higher tho. Could this just be a clogged fuel filter this whole time? I mean every bad fuel pump ive had i needed a tow truck. It eather worked or it didnt.