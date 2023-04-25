Stang II upgrades to handling

Just got 1976 Cobra 2. Nice and clean , new paint and well kept interior. Has nicely built 302 with good carb, Weland dual plain, etc. C4 Transmission shifts nice and crisp, need to bleed brakes, etc. Car would be getting nice stroker 302 engine with 465HP.Need to examine rear diff, originally it was 2.79 open diff. So I might have to upgrade drivetrain eventuallyI should have drove the car before ordering stroker because current 302 built seems rather spiffy but it was a time based deal and worst come to worst ive paid 6k to convert to hot stroker with EFIHowever car severely lacking in steering and handling department and (subject to sorting them out) might need better brakes.Stering is vague and have some give(you can turn stering wheel by 5 degrees without turning front wheels. Might need better rodsHandling completely sucks bu my standards, feels like I'm driving aBody roll, responsiveness, etc. I know some of it are in the tires 195/70r14 and 235/60r14s might be too much of the sidewall. I'll look in to 16s or 17s as an option and will try to put more rubber on the road. Something like 215s front and 265/275rearsBut I understand in order to get what I want with is a pro touring handling I need to do a suspension swapI was able to find some decent kits for front inclusive coilovers and tubular control arms, but I'm not seeing anything good for rear suspension. Just some better shocks. I also not seeing bigger sway bars, etcCan you please point me in the right directionThanks