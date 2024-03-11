Steeda 93-001 car

Ozer1980

Ozer1980

Member
Oct 12, 2023
4
5
13
Rochester, NY
#1
Hey all,
My new purchase. 1993 Steeda #001.
Verified by Steeda by Vin.
She's not all there when it comes to the Steeda parts it originally came with but that will change as a start bringing it back to somewhat original + restomod.
 

Attachments

  • 20240305_202150.jpg
    20240305_202150.jpg
    547.8 KB · Views: 6
  • 20240305_200828.jpg
    20240305_200828.jpg
    580 KB · Views: 4
  • 20240305_200639.jpg
    20240305_200639.jpg
    862.3 KB · Views: 7
  • 20240309_130825.jpg
    20240309_130825.jpg
    483.2 KB · Views: 7
  • 20240309_130846.jpg
    20240309_130846.jpg
    529.7 KB · Views: 8
  • 20240309_101152.jpg
    20240309_101152.jpg
    572.4 KB · Views: 4
  • 20240309_101210.jpg
    20240309_101210.jpg
    678.8 KB · Views: 6
  • received_436229625583942.jpeg
    received_436229625583942.jpeg
    623.1 KB · Views: 7
  • 20240305_201017.jpg
    20240305_201017.jpg
    676.8 KB · Views: 5
  • Screenshot_20240306_124548_Drive-01.jpeg
    Screenshot_20240306_124548_Drive-01.jpeg
    273.3 KB · Views: 7
