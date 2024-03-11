Steeda 93-001 car

Ozer1980
Hey all,
My new purchase. 1993 Steeda #001.
Verified by Steeda by Vin.
She's not all there when it comes to the Steeda parts it originally came with but that will change as a start bringing it back to somewhat original + restomod.
20240305_202150.jpg547.8 KB · Views: 6
20240305_200828.jpg580 KB · Views: 4
20240305_200639.jpg862.3 KB · Views: 7
20240309_130825.jpg483.2 KB · Views: 7
20240309_130846.jpg529.7 KB · Views: 8
20240309_101152.jpg572.4 KB · Views: 4
20240309_101210.jpg678.8 KB · Views: 6
received_436229625583942.jpeg623.1 KB · Views: 7
20240305_201017.jpg676.8 KB · Views: 5
Screenshot_20240306_124548_Drive-01.jpeg273.3 KB · Views: 7