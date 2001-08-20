Street Master, Master of all things automotive, Super Stallion

Big Don
It's reborn
Originally posted by Big Don
I'm going into mechanical Engineering at Auburn University next year. Anyone ever heard of it You are going to have to study hard and yes, staying awake is key. I am planning on getting a masters in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on drivetrain engineering. My ultimate goal: I want people to look at their Cobra engines and see my signature stamped on the plate.
Originally posted by Big Don
I meant had you heard of Auburn, not mechanical Engineering
Originally posted by SilverSixBngr00
Thats it....when I hit 1500 posts....that WILL be my custom title!!! Mark my words!! I have found it!!!
Originally posted by NJCstang
I am in Mechanical Engineering at LSU. I am strating my fourth year. The biggest key is to do well in all the little classes that you take that don't count for much. Because once you get into the harder classes you GPA will fall. Go to all your classes the first week or two then you will get a feel for the ones you can skip every now and then to study for another class or to just get a break. Come to think of it maybe that is why some of my grades are not what they should be. If you think you are going to need help in a class... get it before it is too late. I have a ton of respect for anyone who can get a masters or Dr. after going through the hell that you go through to get a BS in any engineering.