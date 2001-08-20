Street Master, Master of all things automotive, Super Stallion

I am in Mechanical Engineering at LSU. I am strating my fourth year. The biggest key is to do well in all the little classes that you take that don't count for much. Because once you get into the harder classes you GPA will fall. Go to all your classes the first week or two then you will get a feel for the ones you can skip every now and then to study for another class or to just get a break. Come to think of it maybe that is why some of my grades are not what they should be. If you think you are going to need help in a class... get it before it is too late. I have a ton of respect for anyone who can get a masters or Dr. after going through the hell that you go through to get a BS in any engineering.