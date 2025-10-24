Paint and Body Stripe kit for the Foxbody

TTSaleen

TTSaleen

Active Member
Apr 27, 2025
52
37
28
NC
#1
Got the Graphics Express stripe kit to cover my red stripe on the 88LX.
I tried removing the red with a heat gun, scraper, etc. It was disintegrating into small pieces and very time consuming.
So I simply installed this stripe kit over it. Looks great with minimal effort!
Link to stripe kit - 1987-93 Mustang LX 1/2

5d20fc2f-ea2d-4dd3-aac1-4e2cc64a9e50.webp


BEFORE -

eee1359c-29a6-402d-9714-a52f033e5242.webp


AFTER -

f61325ab-51e1-4b72-b8ca-1dd8263978de.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mac131
Progress Thread 1993 LX Hatch Progress
Replies
206
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mac131
Mac131
5
What's it Worth? 1990 Notchback 5.0
Replies
4
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
50notch90
5
J
Progress Thread Family member 1989 GT- Backstory and updates
Replies
14
Views
515
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JRC99
J
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Aaron
Paint and Body 1987 GT Red/Orange Stripe Tape
Replies
8
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu