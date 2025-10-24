Got the Graphics Express stripe kit to cover my red stripe on the 88LX.
I tried removing the red with a heat gun, scraper, etc. It was disintegrating into small pieces and very time consuming.
So I simply installed this stripe kit over it. Looks great with minimal effort!
Link to stripe kit - 1987-93 Mustang LX 1/2
BEFORE -
AFTER -
I tried removing the red with a heat gun, scraper, etc. It was disintegrating into small pieces and very time consuming.
So I simply installed this stripe kit over it. Looks great with minimal effort!
Link to stripe kit - 1987-93 Mustang LX 1/2
BEFORE -
AFTER -