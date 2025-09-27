Engine Cylinder 5,,7, & 8 run significantly cooler than the other cylinders

C

Crisfixes

New Member
Sep 27, 2025
1
0
1
Los Angles
#1
Hello everyone, recently got my 1992 GT fox to run again, I changed the fuel pump, fuel injectors(made sure the harness outputs power and it sprays good) , checked for vacuum leaks and none, sparks are good, compression is good, but the thing is when I cold start the car, it sounds significantly better and feels stable. As it warms up, it hits this threshold where it just starts surging. After 7-10 min of idling I spray some water on the each exhaust manifold, and cylinders 1-4 run a lot warmer than 5-8, weird thing is cylinder 6 seems to properly firing. I also checked o2 sensors and swapped them and the same thing. Any ideas what it could be? Thank you guys in advance.
 

#2
Pull codes, first. Even if there are no lights.

Almost [all] of these cars feel/sound more "nasty" when they're cold. :D

Have you pulled the plugs to read and see what's going on in there? If you have a lean or rich bank, that should help to tell the story.
 
