Crisfixes
New Member
-
- Sep 27, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello everyone, recently got my 1992 GT fox to run again, I changed the fuel pump, fuel injectors(made sure the harness outputs power and it sprays good) , checked for vacuum leaks and none, sparks are good, compression is good, but the thing is when I cold start the car, it sounds significantly better and feels stable. As it warms up, it hits this threshold where it just starts surging. After 7-10 min of idling I spray some water on the each exhaust manifold, and cylinders 1-4 run a lot warmer than 5-8, weird thing is cylinder 6 seems to properly firing. I also checked o2 sensors and swapped them and the same thing. Any ideas what it could be? Thank you guys in advance.