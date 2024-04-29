Suspension help!

kevinatd18

Mar 16, 2024
Grundy va
I'm currently installing lowers, upper relocation kit, and anti roll bar from team z, along with wild rides 2.0 coil over mounting kit and viking coil overs in the rear. I'm also in the process of rebuilding the rear end with a spool and 35 spline axels. Today I started mocking up the rear end housing in the car while I wait on parts to get here to start building the rear end. I have the rear end in the car with the team z uppers and lowers installed and the rear end held up by a ratchet strap. I need to get the rear end square in the car and it even side to side so I can weld on the anti roll bar and tabs on the axel tube's and also the wild rides coil over mounts. What would be the best way on going about doing this? Note the rear end has no axels or rear gears in it currently it's just axel tube's and center section. Just looking for ideas of how to go about doing this thanks. Also if you have any pics or videos that would help plz let me know
 

