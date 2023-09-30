Suspension troubleshooting - where to begin

K

KansasPaul

New Member
Oct 9, 2018
2
0
1
Kansas
#1
I've inherited a 1990 GT convertible. 48K original miles, parked it's entire life in a garage and not driven much in the last 15 years. My Dad always keep up with required maintenance and the car is visually in excellent condition. My issue is with the driving dynamics of the car - this is where I could use some help. The car has never been abused. When driving it, to me it feels like there is a hinge in the middle of the chassis. The tires are mismatched with one brand (manufactured in 1998) and another brand on the back (couldn't find a date code on the tires) - obviously those need to be replaced. The shocks were replaced years ago but they still appear new with no signs of leaking. The quad shocks are original and likely toasted at this point. I noticed chassis shift (axle movement) during upshifts under power - hence the belief that the quad shocks are bad. Front end does not feel precise and has a slight pull to the right. I realize alignment is in order and I've rolled around under the car but I'm not seeing anything that is obviously in need of attention. Before I go out and buy a pile of suspension parts I'd like to get some thoughts on where to start. I realize that at 33 years of age bushings are going to be hardened but honestly I'm not seeing a lot of cracked rubber bits. Do I just bite the bullet and buy all new bushings, end links, etc. or are there specific bits prone to failure on these cars?

Also, being a convertible there is obvious cowl shake - I'll likely install subframe connectors at some point but what other add-ons help with cowl shake? Do tower braces do anything on these cars? What about K-member braces?

I appreciate input from those who have gone down a similar road.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You probably need:

All bushings front and rear: https://lmr.com/products/79-93-Mustang-Urethane-Suspension-Bushings
(somebody chime in if you know these kits are missing something)

New upper control arms or new OEM style UCA bushings: https://www.maximummotorsports.com/Rear-Upper-Control-Arms-1979-2004-Mustang-P544.aspx
These are important because they have the OEM style rubber bushings in them. The Prothane in the UCAs can cause some suspension bind that is not good on the street.

Lower control arms it's your call. Most folks swap out the LCAs but it'll work fine with the Poly Bushings.

New shocks, struts, and quads (your call on performance level. If it's a cruiser, just get OEM style replacements. It's still the best ride on a 4-link (Monroe?)).


Oh... And the tool: https://www.maximummotorsports.com/Rear-Upper-Control-Arm-Bushing-Tool-P190.aspx
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
My 86 GT.
Replies
4
Views
896
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
NotchedGarage
Progress Thread 88 Notched Fox
Replies
10
Views
854
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
R
Standalone engine management system foxbody
Replies
9
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
J
Quad shock mounting location
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joekurt
J
from6to8
Kind of stiff feel in front suspension
Replies
3
Views
661
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
from6to8
from6to8
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu