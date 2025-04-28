t45 transmission How far does the clutch fork needs to travel to fully engage/disengage

SethG
New Member
-
- Apr 28, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi all! I'm new here. Just acquired a frankencar with a Tremec T-45 from a 1998 Mustang Cobra swap. And I'm struggling to solve a shifting issue. I see lots of information on the travel distance needed for a t5 transmission, but I can't find it for a t45. Trying to figure out what size master cylinder I need. Anyone know?
Just for the curious, here's the car
my car is using a wilwood 7/8" pull type slave, but still have the original 5/8" master. I'm almost positive I'm not getting enough travel. How much I need... I just don't know.
Thank you so much in advance. My car knowledge for 70's VW's is strong, but beyond that I'm pretty lost.
