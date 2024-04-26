Drivetrain T5 issues

Carpenter78

Carpenter78

New Member
Apr 29, 2020
7
0
1
42376
#1
Im trying to get some loose ends buttoned up on my build and need some advice. I found a WC T5 out of a 95 GT to use in my 93 LX. This transmission sat in the previous owners garage for several years without fluid in it. When I bought the T5, I pulled the tail shaft and top cover to do an inspection. Everything "looked" ok except for the fact the internals were dryer than a popcorn fart.

I reassembled everything and installed in my car. The issues I'm having is hard gear selecting. 1-4 is pretty good, but 5th and reverse gear is almost impossible. I can get it into gear, but it is not a smooth transaction.

I was told the transmission might loosen up after some time spend driving. Is there any validation to this advice? If not, what would be causing the 5-R hard shifts?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alldegree
T5 Identification Advice Needed
Replies
67
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
PonyGTrider
Drivetrain T5 WC FAILED!
Replies
24
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
D
PLEASE HELP - T5 in a 66, Clutch Issues
Replies
8
Views
883
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
R
2005 V6 manual shift issue
Replies
1
Views
603
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
N
Vibration issue
Replies
0
Views
154
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Nicolaj
N
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu