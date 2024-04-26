Im trying to get some loose ends buttoned up on my build and need some advice. I found a WC T5 out of a 95 GT to use in my 93 LX. This transmission sat in the previous owners garage for several years without fluid in it. When I bought the T5, I pulled the tail shaft and top cover to do an inspection. Everything "looked" ok except for the fact the internals were dryer than a popcorn fart.



I reassembled everything and installed in my car. The issues I'm having is hard gear selecting. 1-4 is pretty good, but 5th and reverse gear is almost impossible. I can get it into gear, but it is not a smooth transaction.



I was told the transmission might loosen up after some time spend driving. Is there any validation to this advice? If not, what would be causing the 5-R hard shifts?