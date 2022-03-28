T5z vs tkx , cost and value.

90sickfox said: I thought the only difference was the spline count. Not sure with a 3650. Those are questions for Hanlon. I opted to spend more for the built tko600 with proper gearing and strength for my set up. Everything from the back of my engine and including the yoke came from them. Click to expand...

I didn't watch it but my comment was on the video about redrilling a T-5 to accept a tremec..... I think there is a length difference that the bellhousings "sort" out.. I spent a fair amount of time researching which way I wanted to go but my CRS kicks in.......I left some comments on here do to costs, but I went the TKX and glad I did.....My concern with the TKO style boxes is they are NO longer being made, the TKX replaced them,,, And its just not an external upgrade ( smaller case ) but the internals are based on the 6 speed magnum boxes, not an upgraded TKO......I about peed my pants when I saw the price of the TKX.... Of course I come from the Era when I watched a brand new Muncie 4 speed come out of the Chevy dealer for my friends camaro for $249.........