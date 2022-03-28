T5z vs tkx , cost and value.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
220
75
38
midwestern america
#1
Been Collecting parts for a 5 speed swap in my 91 auto.

I decided I’d rather have a new or rebuilt trans.

This puts me in an interesting spot.

A new or rebuilt t5z will run between 1600-2200, a tkx will run around 2800, plus the cost of a bell housing. Shifter , and clutch. So maybe 1000-1500 more for a trans that seams to be much more robust.

I’m wondering if I’d be better off to save a little longer and get the tko and have something that’s a lot more future proof. Ive not researched it much so I don’t know if there are additional parts and cost that I missed.

As it stands, I already have the pedals , a t5 bell housing , and a few of the oddball parts but nothing big to force me
To stick to one trans.

Anyway, what are your Guys’s thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
What will the car be use for daily driver or race car...... that may help to answer your question and save you some money ...... I know typical answer
 
#4
ChaseRoads said:
Anyway, what are your Guys’s thoughts?
Click to expand...


Mixed opinions. I'm kinda one to say "Do it once, do it right" But at the same time you may stick with a T-5Z and have years of trouble-free driving based on how you drive, and what your needs are.

Is the extra cost going to break the bank for you? If not, then it might make sense to save a little bit longer and future proof your setup.

Figure the extra cost is an insurance policy. You can save a few bucks and run the T5z and it may blow up, or it may survive everything you throw at it and never have an issue.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#5
I am too old to use other peoples worn out junk.... If you get a used T-5 and it has some problems, it can add up fast....
What about getting a new World Class T5 and that would bolt up to what you have?????
How much are they now $1900 or so??
I toyed with doing that but my car had a SROD transmission, so the bellhousing bolted right up to a TKZ........
DSCF0879.JPG
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#7
www.moderndriveline.com

The many different faces of the T5 - Modern Driveline

World-Class T5 Not all Borg Warner/TREMEC T5’s are the same. T5 Service Manual LINK The first T5 five speeds were introduced to market in 1980, in all things, an AMC Spirit/Concord. In 1983, T5’s were introduced to Fox body Mustangs and continued to be used in V-6 Mustangs until 2010. The T5 is…
www.moderndriveline.com www.moderndriveline.com

I had my T5 converted to a T5Z with additional upgrades,
i.e. .295 1st gear, Steel Bearing Retainer, Higher Alloy Steel, Cluster Support Plate, 3rd/4th/C/s are Cryo treated, 3/4 assembly has solid HD keys, choice of overdrive 59/64%, 500hp rated.
Cost the same as a new T5Z. Downside was a long wait time, i.e. no transmission for 10 weeks.
 
#8
I opted for the TKO600 right before the TKX came out. I'm very happy with it. Hanlon Motorsports upgraded it and sold me everything I needed. They are the place to contact if you're looking for a transmission kit. They have everything and can do anything to either transmission. They even have all the stuff for a 3650 swap in a fox. That is the cheapest option right now. It's the stronger transmission from the 4.6 new edge gt.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Useful
Reactions: 2 users
#9
did a quick break down of what left I need to purchase in general, then costs for each trans. Some parts are much more expensive on the tkx, like the shifter and clutch. We are looking at least $1600 difference. I'm also not sure I got all the tkx needed parts. I already have the pedals, dust cover, t5 cross member , ford motorsports throwout bearing, body harness. I'll shop around for the best deal on things, especially the trans, but I'm guessing the cost difference is gonna be at least 2K. For a car i'll never take to the track, I dunno If it's gonna be worth it for me.

manual swap partst5 specific parts/costtko specif parts/cost
upper boot
28​
transmission
1950​
transmission
2800​
pilot bearing
15​
shifter
70​
shifter
210​
trans hump kit
140​
clutch kit/flywheel
180​
clutch
269​
clutch cable/quadrant
184​
bell housing
308​
spacer plate
40​
cross member
155​
clutch fork
50​
slip yoke
95​
trans mount
20​
speedometer gear15
492​
2200​
3837​
-1637​
 
Last edited:
#11
limp said:
Ok, I was under the impression that the Z is a world class T5?
Still at 2200, and you already have the Bell? $900 savings right there vs going with the TKX.....
Click to expand...

All T5s since 1985 have been world class. Really for the Mustang there were only two years of non-WC. It just refers to a synchro style. Even the 4-bangers were WC
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
#14
If anyone wanted to know...this is the TR3650 by Hanlon Motorsports. Cheaper option.

Screenshot_20220329-231522_Chrome.jpg


If you're really weighing your options call Hanlon. Bob, his son, or his wife would be glad to help you figure it out.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20220329-231540_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20220329-231540_Chrome.jpg
    156.7 KB · Views: 51
#18
If it were my money I would just skip right to the tkx and start enjoying it. From a value aspect having a tkx trans would probably be a solid selling point as well when the time came.
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
#19
limp said:
Isn't there an input shaft length difference also?
Click to expand...
I thought the only difference was the spline count. Not sure with a 3650. Those are questions for Hanlon. I opted to spend more for the built tko600 with proper gearing and strength for my set up. Everything from the back of my engine and including the yoke came from them.
 
#20
90sickfox said:
I thought the only difference was the spline count. Not sure with a 3650. Those are questions for Hanlon. I opted to spend more for the built tko600 with proper gearing and strength for my set up. Everything from the back of my engine and including the yoke came from them.
Click to expand...
I didn't watch it but my comment was on the video about redrilling a T-5 to accept a tremec..... I think there is a length difference that the bellhousings "sort" out.. I spent a fair amount of time researching which way I wanted to go but my CRS kicks in.......
I left some comments on here do to costs, but I went the TKX and glad I did.....
My concern with the TKO style boxes is they are NO longer being made, the TKX replaced them,,, And its just not an external upgrade ( smaller case ) but the internals are based on the 6 speed magnum boxes, not an upgraded TKO......
I about peed my pants when I saw the price of the TKX.... Of course I come from the Era when I watched a brand new Muncie 4 speed come out of the Chevy dealer for my friends camaro for $249.........
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

vristang
Put a 2.3 into a 5.0 chassis?
Replies
83
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
GOvert
G
AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Smokinstang65
Planned Cross Country Run - 65 Fastback
Replies
23
Views
3K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Baron von K 289
B
M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- Back on track
Replies
362
Views
50K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu