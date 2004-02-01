Talk forum: 2 word story

streetstang67
Member
-
- Mar 5, 2003
-
- 573
-
- 0
-
- 16
I posted this on the classic mustang forum, but it should be posted here instead. I saw this on another forum and it was good, lasted like 50 pages. I copied it, and will post it here:
Ok, here we go:
Once upon
For all you that don't know how this game works, here it is.
Post 2 words only....that will make part of a flowing sentence, click submit/post reply and you'll be able to see prior "two word posts" by your fellow members, simply add your words and wait for the next member to come along and add his/hers. Sometimes the words may or may not make sense but thats what makes it fun.
Keep it clean in accordance with policy, guys and gals, it's much funnier and the family can enjoy it too.
I will start it:
Once upon
Ok, here we go:
Once upon