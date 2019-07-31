Engine TFI relocation kit

Hey guys,

I just bought the MRM mk3 TFI relocation kit. Does anyone have pictures of it installed?

The instructions suggest buying a new TFI module as well. Also trying to decide where to mount the sink.

Any help would be appreciated.

IMG_20190730_185323378_zpsr26ztedz.jpg
 

Please document this whole install if you will and post it in this thread. And on a side note....the kit should come with Arctic Silver 5 thermal transfer paste. Please be sure to use it as intended. I'm sure you know that but I just want to make sure. Hope to see the whole process as you do it.
 
So I just found this thread you posted in....looks like there's plenty of pics in there?

forums.corral.net

McCully TFI Mk3 Relocation Kit Installed

I installed the McCully Mk3 TFI Relocation Kit last week. I was impressed with the quality and the instructions. This kit uses a gutted doner TFI module on the distributor and has a 40” extension harness. They will do custom lengths for an additional fee. There are cheaper options that...
forums.corral.net forums.corral.net
 
Thanks I forgot there where pictures. I had to click on the tabs.
 
How to make one has been here for many years.

Ford Ranger Remote Mounted TFI Ignition Module

therangerstation.com therangerstation.com

The TFI issue is that Ford decided to ignore temperature coefficients of semiconductors. The TFI limit was about 250degF. The external surface temperature of the engine can rise above this limit. Newer TFI's have a higher temperature coefficient, so distributor mounting is not the issue it was.
www.autosafety.org

Ford TFI Module National Class Settlement

%
www.autosafety.org www.autosafety.org
 
Last edited:
i just installed their lower end MK2 kit just in front of the passenger side strut tower. That's as far as the supplied and factory harness would reach. I wish the harness was longer so it could be tucked away. I think the Fattfox version comes with a 9 foot harness vs 4 foot for the McCully Racing. I can post a pic later today.
 
vrm71 said:
i just installed their lower end MK2 kit just in front of the passenger side strut tower. That's as far as the supplied and factory harness would reach. I wish the harness was longer so it could be tucked away. I think the Fattfox version comes with a 9 foot harness vs 4 foot for the McCully Racing. I can post a pic later today.
Click to expand...

You can request longer lengths. I should have, would be nice to get it out of the engine bay.

Please post a picture when you have a chance. I may install my kit soon. I bought a new motorcraft TFI module to go along with the kit.
 
I plan on installing msd box tomorrow so can post a pic then. I meant to order the Fattfox one but doing a Google search for TFI relocation the MRM popped up first so I ordered that one, wasn't until after I ordered that I saw I ordered the wrong one. It works just fine just would've preferred the wire tuck version. My bad for jumping the gun on the first thing that popped up.
 
Looks good vrm71. I did a little mock up where I think I'll be installing mine. I think it will stay a little cooler further up front. Might only get two mounting screws on.

I do like the location you put yours in, did you go with factory harness length? Did you mount the ground wire to one of the mounting screws?

IMG_20190823_000501434_zps3hrsbj13.jpg
 
Last edited:
Well I installed the kit. Starts right up, runs for a few minutes then shuts off. I installed a new motorcraft TFI module with the kit.

Installed it back to it's original state and the car stays running. Makes me wonder if the new TFI module is bad.
 
Last edited:
Well guys just reinstalled the kit again. I returned a new motorcraft TFI module because it was defective. Put the old one that I know works on the heat sink.

I haven't road tested it yet, hopefully soon.

IMG_20190829_012046619_zps3la8ljmu.jpg


IMG_20190829_013015243_zpsrzy7mxag.jpg


IMG_20190829_013021897_zpsy5vl1ldz.jpg


IMG_20190829_013705315_zpsimnytf4j.jpg
 
