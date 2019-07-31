91GTstroked
5 Year Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 409
-
- 210
-
- 63
Hey guys,
I just bought the MRM mk3 TFI relocation kit. Does anyone have pictures of it installed?
The instructions suggest buying a new TFI module as well. Also trying to decide where to mount the sink.
Any help would be appreciated.
I just bought the MRM mk3 TFI relocation kit. Does anyone have pictures of it installed?
The instructions suggest buying a new TFI module as well. Also trying to decide where to mount the sink.
Any help would be appreciated.