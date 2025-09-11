The Dilemma! 1988 LX 5.0

I have a almost bone stock 1988 LX 5.0 with only 48k original miles.
It has had some basic work such as -
Complete Maximum Motorsports suspension upgrade
3.55 gears
Flowmaster catback exhaust
Corbeau front seats
But the engine, intake, t/b, clutch and transmission are all original.
I have a 331 stroker engine out of my other project that I could drop in.
Curious what you think if I should keep it stock/original or modify it?
Ryan
