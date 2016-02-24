Thinking About A Team Z K Member Does Any One Have Thought On This, Plus What Are Good Spring Rates?

Trevin

Trevin

Member
Dec 14, 2015
36
6
18
Northern Indiana
#1
Im debating about getting a tubular k member. Team Z seems like a decent product. The car will mostly be a street/strip (more so street) car but I want better clearance for headers, lighter weight, cleaner looking and stiffer. Does anyone have one or experience with one? I have no clue what the spring rates would be for something like this. I want to be able to make corners comfortably. I dont want to the car to sit lower or higher. Or is it just better to not get one? I seen other topics about tubular k members and they just talk about what one is better over another.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Id spend a little more money on a racecraft k-member. I had a UPR piece that i had to replace due to it bending, then bought a team Z, which didnt fit the car, then went to racecraft. Their stuff is much better quality and the design is better for a street car in my opinion. Compare the motor mount pad on the three of them and you will see what i am saying.
 
#4
I've got an AJE K member that's been great for years...street and strip. The only thing about them is they don't use conventional motor mounts. I've never had an issue with mine. It would seem like you'd get more vibration but I didn't notice a difference at all. Hasn't rusted, cracked, or bent. They also have mounting brackets for just about any motor. I do have a team z lower core support, but it didn't have an option for ac condensor mounting. Great people, great workmanship just wish they would've thought that out. I think maximum motorsports makes the strongest and best K member but it does change suspension geometry for the better. I was broke and took a chance on AJE....but if I had the money MM would be the way I'd go. I have at least 50,000 miles on my AJE and its been on a few of my cars.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Woodstock1960 and Davedacarpainter
#6
So we have...TeamZ,racecraft,AJE,and Maximum Motorsports...lol. Sounds like he gets to pick:)

I just found that funny. I don't have any experience with an aftermarket k member. I will say that both the mm and team z products I've used were of quality construction(rear suspension pieces and springs).
 
  • Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
#9
I would like between 400-500 hp. We'll see what happens there. But itll be the stock block with aluminum heads along with a paxton supercharger. So most likely looking for stock something near stock and the car will be mostly street so handling will be more important compared to drag racing.
 
#10
Trevin said:
With the racecraft set up does it move the wheel location and the rack location? Did you need to get offset rack mounts or a bump steer kit?
Click to expand...

The racecraft does keep the stock wheelbase, with any of the k-members you will probably need offset rack bushings and definitely need a bumpsteer kit. The team z k-member i had, i could not for the life of me get the steering shaft to fit around the headers, it was like it moved the rack way back or something, i didnt have that issue when i got the racecraft.

Trevin said:
I would like between 400-500 hp. We'll see what happens there. But itll be the stock block with aluminum heads along with a paxton supercharger. So most likely looking for stock something near stock and the car will be mostly street so handling will be more important compared to drag racing.
Click to expand...

Any idea on the weight of the car? I would say 12" 175# or maybe even 12" 200# springs based on the weight of the front of the car with an iron block and added weight of the blower. I used 12" 150's with my old setup, iron R block, no AC/PS, and they seemed a little on the light side at the track.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
#13
Just to clarify, first off I have an AJE, second it's really not very beefy, no way it's as strong as the stock one.
Third, their customer service sucks and frankly I find them dishonest and a company that doesn't stand by what they make. (in my case poor design and fitment) If I didn't have a race shop and a chassis shop at my disposal, I would have likely had to throw it out.

Over the years I've found that only one company unanimously makes a K that everyone loves, MM. Economize with the best, it's cheaper in the long run.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Woodstock1960 and Davedacarpainter
#17
90lxcoupe said:
In a street strip car header clearance and weight are what are more important than having a k-member designed for a road race car.
Click to expand...

I don't disagree, when he said mostly street and handling I figured i'd offer my thoughts.
Not sure if the brand of k member is as relevant on a mostly drag car as it is a mostly street car. You guys need lightweight and clearance, street car guys (especially ones that want handling) benefit more from strength.

The downside of the MM K is that you need the arms and coil overs. Making it like $1500+ and that's if you have a set of compatible shocks.
 
#18
2000xp8 said:
I don't disagree, when he said mostly street and handling I figured i'd offer my thoughts.
Not sure if the brand of k member is as relevant on a mostly drag car as it is a mostly street car. You guys need lightweight and clearance, street car guys (especially ones that want handling) benefit more from strength.

The downside of the MM K is that you need the arms and coil overs. Making it like $1500+ and that's if you have a set of compatible shocks.
Click to expand...

which is why for most street cars my opinion is to keep the stock unit in unless you need to change K members.
 
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan
#19
It is possible that over the years AJE quality changed. I installed mine at my shop with an engine support holding the motor. One side had oblong holes ( bolted first loosely ) other side was normal. I used plumb bobbers to square it up. ( really just nuts with string tied to them ) installed motor mount brackets to engine and then bolted them to the k member. I drove my car everywhere through everything. I drove through f'd up city streets on a daily basis. I've driven this same k member at least 6 times to myrtle beach, sc from Maryland and all the way to Alabama and back. Not a single problem.
uploadfromtaptalk1456535597412.webp

The thing about AJE is it's inexpensive...all the factory stuff bolts to it....and it doesn't change the factory geometry. Kinda like I hate BAMA tunes...but I'm sure some one- somewhere loves them. I apologize for the rant...
 
Last edited:
#20
90sickfox said:
It is possible that over the years AJE quality changed. I installed mine at my shop with an engine support holding the motor. One side had oblong holes ( bolted first loosely ) other side was normal. I used plumb bobbers to square it up. ( really just nuts with string tied to them ) installed motor mount brackets to engine and then bolted them to the k member. I drove my car everywhere through everything. I drove through f'd up city streets on a daily basis. I've driven this same k member at least 6 times to myrtle beach, sc from Maryland and all the way to Alabama and back. Not a single problem.
The thing about AJE is it's inexpensive...all the factory stuff bolts to it....and it doesn't change the factory geometry. Kinda like I hate BAMA tunes...but I'm sure some one- somewhere loves them. I apologize for the rant...
Click to expand...

My main issue with them isn't design, sometimes things don't fit right, sometimes they break, stuff happens, I can live with that as long as a company stands behind a part and does the right thing.
I have no faith that as a company they have changed, so out of fear that if something did go wrong they would abandon a customer, I always suggest people stay away.

Imagine how little effort it would have taken them to replace k members that they knew had messed up dimensions, instead of denying it and refusing to replace them. Engine swaps take a long time, I collected parts for years literally before I used many of them. So saying it was outside warranty knowing everyone else had the same issues was just poor business. I'm sure myself and others have cost them more trashing their rep at this point than it would have to just replace the k members with correct ones.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter and 90sickfox
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Progress Thread Family member 1989 GT- Backstory and updates
Replies
13
Views
360
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JRC99
J
vristang
Team-Z Setup in 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
14
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
N
Having some drivetrain issues, need some advice...
Replies
4
Views
954
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu