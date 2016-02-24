Thinking About A Team Z K Member Does Any One Have Thought On This, Plus What Are Good Spring Rates?

Trevin
Member
-
- Dec 14, 2015
-
- 36
-
- 6
-
- 18
Im debating about getting a tubular k member. Team Z seems like a decent product. The car will mostly be a street/strip (more so street) car but I want better clearance for headers, lighter weight, cleaner looking and stiffer. Does anyone have one or experience with one? I have no clue what the spring rates would be for something like this. I want to be able to make corners comfortably. I dont want to the car to sit lower or higher. Or is it just better to not get one? I seen other topics about tubular k members and they just talk about what one is better over another.