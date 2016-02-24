Thinking About A Team Z K Member Does Any One Have Thought On This, Plus What Are Good Spring Rates?

90sickfox said: It is possible that over the years AJE quality changed. I installed mine at my shop with an engine support holding the motor. One side had oblong holes ( bolted first loosely ) other side was normal. I used plumb bobbers to square it up. ( really just nuts with string tied to them ) installed motor mount brackets to engine and then bolted them to the k member. I drove my car everywhere through everything. I drove through f'd up city streets on a daily basis. I've driven this same k member at least 6 times to myrtle beach, sc from Maryland and all the way to Alabama and back. Not a single problem.

The thing about AJE is it's inexpensive...all the factory stuff bolts to it....and it doesn't change the factory geometry. Kinda like I hate BAMA tunes...but I'm sure some one- somewhere loves them. I apologize for the rant... Click to expand...

My main issue with them isn't design, sometimes things don't fit right, sometimes they break, stuff happens, I can live with that as long as a company stands behind a part and does the right thing.I have no faith that as a company they have changed, so out of fear that if something did go wrong they would abandon a customer, I always suggest people stay away.Imagine how little effort it would have taken them to replace k members that they knew had messed up dimensions, instead of denying it and refusing to replace them. Engine swaps take a long time, I collected parts for years literally before I used many of them. So saying it was outside warranty knowing everyone else had the same issues was just poor business. I'm sure myself and others have cost them more trashing their rep at this point than it would have to just replace the k members with correct ones.