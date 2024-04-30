Throttle body cleaning

So I have an 05 with CAI and a 93 tune. Cars runs great. Gas mileage sucks. I did the plugs, fuel filter, air filter and oil over the winter. No change. Figured I’d clean the MAF (didn’t seem dirty) and the TB which was really dirty. Had a pretty thick carbon ring.



I pull TB off and carefully cleaned with TB cleaner moving butterflies by hand. Reinstalled and started car. As I suspected it would I got a hanging idle and higher than normal idle. I tried the key on and depress pedal process a few times and that did t work. I then pulled the negative cable off the battery and used a jumper wire from that cable to the positive one. That seemed to have worked and reset TB.



I still notice the RPMs might hang a little and it revs higher on cold start for a short time. Maybe this is in my head but does it take some driving to smooth out? Seems like the TB must be able to learn as you drive since mine was so dirty but ran pretty good.



Should I check to see if my tune is still present? Or maybe just put more miles on it?