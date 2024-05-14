50 miles on 1/2 tank of gas

Cross posting



'87 5spd 5.0...guessing at 2.73 stock gears based on performance.



Doesn't seem to be running rich (no bad smells or black smoke) and I can't find a fuel leak. Anyone have this kind of fuel economy? Did all gaskets on the plenum and the plenum-intake gasket. Idle is mostly smooth and has a nice set or freshly cleaned/tested 19lb injectors. New IAC valve. Set TPS to .98v. Smoke tested and found a tiny bit of smoke from the EGR valve, but when I sprayed carb cleaner around EGR theres is no change at all to the idle. Did the idle reset three times and cannot get idle lower than 900rpm.



Runs and sounds like a stock cam.



Has slight intermittent miss at 900rpm.



Pulled KOEO codes and got nothing unusual.



Replaced all of the vacuum hoses when I did the gaskets.



Maybe intake gasket?



Fuel gauge seems to be working as I had it on 1/8 tank when I got the car about a month ago. When I filled the tank it took about 30 minutes to finally reach full, but it seems to be accurate.





Did have an issue where it died at a stoplight, but restarted fine. Shortly thereafter(1 mile) it would intermittently not respond to changes in the accelerator pedal. Seemed to be OK when I kept the RPMs over 2000. This was after being in city traffic for about 30 minutes. Car temp was stable in the lower 1/3 of temp gauge during the drive.