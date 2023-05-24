Throttle cable

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
209
19
28
San Antonio,Texas
I have a question I bought a throttle cable
/accelerator cable and it’s not right I see a small washer but it’s has a piece of juke backing between i believe it goes over or cable slides Thou,is it ok to cut that juke backing to get it to slide over cable?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2746.jpeg
    IMG_2746.jpeg
    812.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2749.jpeg
    IMG_2749.jpeg
    487.5 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rednotch
Anyone tried the daniel carpenter repo speedo cable? E9BZ-9A820? 79-95..
Replies
16
Views
675
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rednotch
rednotch
D
connecting accelerator & cruise control cables on '98 GT
Replies
4
Views
282
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
R82148V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable / Quad and FWA combo?
Replies
16
Views
922
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
I
Electrical Stripped Ground Bolt Location for Negative Battery Cable
Replies
5
Views
551
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
C
Wiring a battery relocated to trunk
Replies
8
Views
724
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu