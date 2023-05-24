Creomod
Active Member
-
- Sep 14, 2018
-
- 209
-
- 19
-
- 28
I have a question I bought a throttle cable
/accelerator cable and it’s not right I see a small washer but it’s has a piece of juke backing between i believe it goes over or cable slides Thou,is it ok to cut that juke backing to get it to slide over cable?
/accelerator cable and it’s not right I see a small washer but it’s has a piece of juke backing between i believe it goes over or cable slides Thou,is it ok to cut that juke backing to get it to slide over cable?