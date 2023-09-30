Tire age + thoughts on replacement

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
199
9
18
Fort Worth, TX
#1
I believe I found out how to find the age of my tires. BF Goodrich Radial T/A
The DOT # 9 1 2 1 1 1, looking at the last 4 numbers on one of my tires it was made on the 21st week of the year 2011.

I have read different opinions about when tires should be replaced every 6 to 10 years. A few that have went past that by quite a few years.

I have owned my car for 6 years and my tires are now 2 at 12 yrs old, 2 at 13 yrs old and spare never used 11 years old.
Never even thought of checking the age of the tires when I bought the car.
In the 6 yrs I have owned my 71 Mach 1 I have put on approximately 2200 miles. Average 366 miles a year an only had the car over
45 mph maybe a 6 times and only 1 of those over 55.
I don’t even go to car shows if over 10 miles away.
My tires look good no cracks and very good tread. I understand that looks can be deceiving.

What are everyone’s thoughts on tire replacement.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0933.jpeg
    IMG_0933.jpeg
    611.2 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0934.jpeg
    IMG_0934.jpeg
    466.2 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
New to Forum from Dallas
Replies
7
Views
420
The Welcome Wagon
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
C
Overheating / Water pump ?
Replies
4
Views
376
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
W
For Sale Foxbody 4 lug 93 Cobra R Wheels and Tires - $450
Replies
1
Views
177
Wheels Tires Brakes
WTW
W
J
Motor oil to use
Replies
5
Views
799
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
87cooper
Progress Thread Make the Notchback Great Again!
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87cooper
87cooper
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu