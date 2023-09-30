Tire age + thoughts on replacement

I believe I found out how to find the age of my tires. BF Goodrich Radial T/A

The DOT # 9 1 2 1 1 1, looking at the last 4 numbers on one of my tires it was made on the 21st week of the year 2011.



I have read different opinions about when tires should be replaced every 6 to 10 years. A few that have went past that by quite a few years.



I have owned my car for 6 years and my tires are now 2 at 12 yrs old, 2 at 13 yrs old and spare never used 11 years old.

Never even thought of checking the age of the tires when I bought the car.

In the 6 yrs I have owned my 71 Mach 1 I have put on approximately 2200 miles. Average 366 miles a year an only had the car over

45 mph maybe a 6 times and only 1 of those over 55.

I don’t even go to car shows if over 10 miles away.

My tires look good no cracks and very good tread. I understand that looks can be deceiving.



What are everyone’s thoughts on tire replacement.