Suspension Tire screeching after shorter endlinks and tie rod ends?

RotFox90

RotFox90

Member
Jan 21, 2024
2
1
13
Connecticut
#1
Greetings All,

I had just installed new inner & outer tie rods (oe replacement) and Energy Suspension endlinks. They are the shorter ones since I have lowering springs installed.
Now, my front tires are screeching/skidding sound when turning. Due to now needing an alignment? Anyone experience that?
Counted threads on the old rods, so i wouldn’t think it’s off an extreme amount.

And when I start a turn, I can let go off the wheel and it’ll almost complete the turn on it’s own..anyone dealt with that one before?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3427.jpeg
    IMG_3427.jpeg
    503.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lojo1
Before and After front suspension components.
Replies
8
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bill95
B
2000xp8
Time for a new clutch
Replies
110
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
V
Strangest problem in front end
Replies
16
Views
2K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
V6_lives_matter
V
D
Play in steering wheel
Replies
1
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
o willingham
o willingham
D
Suspension 2005 GT Left (driver side) tire wobbles, most noticeable on right turns. With front end jacked, more free play on left than right.
Replies
5
Views
2K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu