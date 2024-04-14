RotFox90
Member
-
- Jan 21, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 13
Greetings All,
I had just installed new inner & outer tie rods (oe replacement) and Energy Suspension endlinks. They are the shorter ones since I have lowering springs installed.
Now, my front tires are screeching/skidding sound when turning. Due to now needing an alignment? Anyone experience that?
Counted threads on the old rods, so i wouldn’t think it’s off an extreme amount.
And when I start a turn, I can let go off the wheel and it’ll almost complete the turn on it’s own..anyone dealt with that one before?
