Took the TTSaleen out today for some drive time.
Car is so mild mannered until you give it some throttle then it becomes an absolute monster.
Specs -
1998 model
5.4 engine
GT supercar 4 valve heads/cams
Billet crank and rods
Twin 67mm turbos with Air to Air intercooler
TH400 transmission with Circle D converter
Made 1100rwhp and has ran 8.50's @ 167mph in 1/4 (5.50's @ 131mph in 1/8th)
View: https://youtu.be/Z2l-Go-bSBg
