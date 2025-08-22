Took the TTSaleen out today for some drive time.

T

TTSaleen

Member
Apr 27, 2025
20
19
13
NC
#1
Took the TTSaleen out today for some drive time.
Car is so mild mannered until you give it some throttle then it becomes an absolute monster.

Specs -
1998 model
5.4 engine
GT supercar 4 valve heads/cams
Billet crank and rods
Twin 67mm turbos with Air to Air intercooler
TH400 transmission with Circle D converter
Made 1100rwhp and has ran 8.50's @ 167mph in 1/4 (5.50's @ 131mph in 1/8th)


View: https://youtu.be/Z2l-Go-bSBg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Naja
SOLD 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
5
Views
11K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Naja
Naja
B
P0024 Timing Over Advanced; 2012 Ford 5.0 Coyote
Replies
9
Views
9K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
b.sheff
B
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
I need some G78-14s Chuck....Chuck...G78-14s...Chuck???
Replies
3
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
T
Fox No Boost And Stumped
Replies
63
Views
12K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TWEECD
T
R
Engine Temp Rising During Normal Driving
Replies
6
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Knowbody
Knowbody
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu