Top End Kit or Supercharger?

Oct 21, 2006
Thinking of one of these projects for next Winter. It's a tough choice. Sometimes I just can't justify spending that kind of money to go 1 second quicker in the 1/4 mile LOL!
I run 12.3's generally with my current set up Ford Racing Crate Engine. https://www.summitracing.com/parts/FMS-M-6007-XB3M
The car is not street driven, drag only. https://www.trickflow.com/parts/tfs-k525-432-370
https://lmr.com/item/VOR-4FA218010L/1986-93-Mustang-50L-Satin-V-3-Si-Trim-Low-Boost-Vortech-Supe
About the same price for either. Plus, factor in about $3200.00 for a new engine management system like Holley EFI Terminator X. Larger fuel pump. Upgrade ignition, upgrade the intake.
And the NHRA safety requirements, SFI flywheel, flywheel shield, transmission shield. Not sure the cost of that? I already have the cage, race seat and harness.
I'm back and forth on either kit. Right now I am leaning toward the Trickflow Top End Kit. Just because I would be upgrading my heads and cam for the future. Like a Dart 347 short block.
Let's hear your thoughts!
Thanks!
 

