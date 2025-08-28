I was going to resurect an old thread, to get clarification. I opted to start a new one. I was watching a video from Leech motorsports about tuning, he flashed this timing table on the screen:



WOT vs advance timing table

5000 rpm+= 26deg

3500 rpm = 22deg

2600 rpm = 22.5

2150 rpm = 21.5

1800 rpm = 18.5

1000 rpm = 8



This seems to jive with what the older thread was saying, but others disagreed. I was under the impression it was base +commanded so that max WOT timing would be 10 (factory base) plus 26 for a total of 36



What I think I understand now is it is actually base increase (like 12-14 as most of us do) + 26

so if I'm running 12 base (up 2 from factory), then my max at WOT is 2+26=28



Is that a proper understanding?



Just trying to ball park set my MSD BTM to a safe total timing retard without giving up too much. (92 GT w/vortech v3 sci@10psi)



Right now I have it set to start pulling timing at 2.5-3 psi, and pull 1.5deg/psi resulting in a WOT of ~15deg



I have heard that 17-18deg should still be safe with stock heads if IATs are good, so thinking of switching it to start pulling @5 psi and pull 1.75deg/psi for a total timing of~17deg @6000



Do I have this correct?

Any wisdom on pulling timing later after making some boost and pulling more agressivley per psi vs pulling timing more gradually and starting at 0psi?

What is the tribal knowledge on safe total timing for 10psi on stock heads?



Thanks in advance, I know this is old tech but I have a old school build.