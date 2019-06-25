Demelle155
Does somebody have or know of a trailer hitch for a 88 gt?
No i have a 88 gt and i want to install one because i would rather drive my fox with a trailer then my wifes car lol i like mine better
Thats cool. You're just going to have to get creative and figure out a way to get under or go through the rear ground effect. My dad's idea back in the day was to cut a small square hole that the hitch would go through to the receiver. When not in use you would pop the plastic square, that would normally go into the receiver, into the hole on in the ground effect. I never tested the theory.
Thats your idea, why dont you buy my wife a truck? no really love driving it i also dailly the car to work
buy a truck, that's what they are for.
better yet, buy your wife a truck.
I'm with ya man. I just couldn't wrap my noodle around the idea back in the day. Not on a GT at least. You could get away with it on an LX.
buy a truck, that's what they are for.
better yet, buy your wife a truck.
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.
Neither tag exists anymore...lol
The answer is in my post above. I finally found the hitch and took some pics of it if you want. I made it but I over engineered it so the rear bumper channel will collapse before the hitch. I'll see what I did with those pics. Worse case I'll go take some more tomorrow if you want....Just let me know.