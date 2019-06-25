Fox Trailer hitch

Did you see a 88 GT with a trailer hitch or just curious. Back in the day my dad tried to convince me to cut a hole in the rear ground effect and install a hitch. I thought he was crazy.
 
Olivethefet said:
Did you see a 88 GT with a trailer hitch or just curious. Back in the day my dad tried to convince me to cut a hole in the rear ground effect and install a hitch. I thought he was crazy.
No i have a 88 gt and i want to install one because i would rather drive my fox with a trailer then my wifes car lol i like mine better
 
Buy one that is close and modify
Any thing is possiable

Look he's towing spare rear end parts

82909655.jpg
 
I don't know, a quick search on etrailer.com has listings for 94 up, nothing for 93 down. The underside of a 93 and a 94, aren't that different, but I assume they are different enough that a hitch won't interchange. A good welder should be able to fab one up if need be.
 
Demelle155 said:
i would rather drive my fox with a trailer then my wifes car lol i like mine better
Thats cool. You're just going to have to get creative and figure out a way to get under or go through the rear ground effect. My dad's idea back in the day was to cut a small square hole that the hitch would go through to the receiver. When not in use you would pop the plastic square, that would normally go into the receiver, into the hole on in the ground effect. I never tested the theory.
 
General karthief said:
I hate the idea.
buy a truck, that's what they are for.
better yet, buy your wife a truck.
I'm with ya man. I just couldn't wrap my noodle around the idea back in the day. Not on a GT at least. You could get away with it on an LX.

I put a hitch on my 93 Altima 5 speed. I handed all kinds of stuff with that car! Loved it, but I didn't really car what it looked like either.

Hell, that hitch saved that car more than once from being damaged in rear end collisions!
 
I'm done buy'n trucks for a while.
Now on that hitch, there used to be a hidden type hitch years ago that was flat and came out under the bumper cover, same slide in style as the 'reese' hitch. Have not seen one in years though.
 
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.

630059
 
Wayne Waldrep said:
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.

630059
No need to zoom up on it, the car is huge in the pics as it is. I did zoom up on the Cobra though.......now I have both of your plate numbers, on both of your mustangs......(it makes identity/auto theft that much easier for me.):ninja:
 
CarMichael Angelo said:
No need to zoom up on it, the car is huge in the pics as it is. I did zoom up on the Cobra though.......now I have both of your plate numbers, on both of your mustangs......(it makes identity/auto theft that much easier for me.):ninja:
Neither tag exists anymore...lol
I mean, they did sit outside anytime I went somewhere so I'm not sure why people hide them. I've been wondering if we met at any of the car get togethers in Bham. That pic is in Alabaster.
 
Had one installed on my first fox when I was in high school when I lived in Florida so I could tow my waverunner to the beach. It got the job done without issue, and it was the removable kind. You don't wanna tow too much, but that was a 3 seat 500 lbs waverunner + trailer.

I just down the road to U-haul and they were able to do it. That was probably in '98, though. So, I doubt they've kept that model in production, but you never know.
 
Rather than start a new thread, I will revive this one and ask for updates.
I just realized that with my family fleet consolidation plan, I might not have anything with a trailer hitch! I need to pull a Ford pickup bed trailer with branches/yard waste or a borrowed low trailer for the riding mower. So it is not like I am pulling a loaded horse trailer or a ski boat.
questions
1. Is the wheelbase so short to make towing a wild ride? The 5.0 drivetrain and the brakes can handle it. These trailers track well, but trailer sway is not fun.
2. All I am finding are new 94 up hitches and a universal kit. Does anyone know how close the 94 part would fit a 91 LX?
The other options are a Covair bumper hitch (it’s an ugly hitch and not as strong, but the powerglide can take it) and a Grand Caravan that may not stay in the fleet as long, especially if a trailer hurts the transmission.
Thanks!
 
Wayne Waldrep said:
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.

630059
The answer is in my post above. I finally found the hitch and took some pics of it if you want. I made it but I over engineered it so the rear bumper channel will collapse before the hitch. I'll see what I did with those pics. Worse case I'll go take some more tomorrow if you want....Just let me know.
 
