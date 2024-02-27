Turbo or Chambered mufflers?

Installing a new dual exhaust on my 83.. Stock Explorer 302, P heads with a TF stage 1 cam.. Shorty headers...
H pipe, NO cats, full exhaust out the back.. 2 1/2".....
I want it quiet, just a step above stock in sound, but not a single exhaust vacuum sounding POS....
Will be using the longest muffler I can find/fit ..
Down to Walker #22393 or Jones Q524B.......
Walker is a turbo, Jones is chambered....
Is if fair to say the chambered muffler will have a deeper, muscle car sound?
The Turbo muffler ( walker ) relies on some fiberglass packing to quiet it..
Both are appx. 19" long in the body, 24" in total length...
Any thoughts on here?
 

Do not use the 'fiberglass' or whatever packing used today, I'll see what my mufflers are if I can tell, I think they are Walker cheap crap but sound really good, of course there will be a little difference because I have a GT and the pipes are turned down at the end, changes the sound.
Nope, couldn't see a brand or part number, I can tell that the have a V baffle inside from the marks on the case, no other 'tell' , they are NOT flowmasters.
 
