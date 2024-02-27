Turbo or Chambered mufflers?

Installing a new dual exhaust on my 83.. Stock Explorer 302, P heads with a TF stage 1 cam.. Shorty headers...
H pipe, NO cats, full exhaust out the back.. 2 1/2".....
I want it quiet, just a step above stock in sound, but not a single exhaust vacuum sounding POS....
Will be using the longest muffler I can find/fit ..
Down to Walker #22393 or Jones Q524B.......
Walker is a turbo, Jones is chambered....
Is if fair to say the chambered muffler will have a deeper, muscle car sound?
The Turbo muffler ( walker ) relies on some fiberglass packing to quiet it..
Both are appx. 19" long in the body, 24" in total length...
Any thoughts on here?
H pipe, NO cats, full exhaust out the back.. 2 1/2".....
I want it quiet, just a step above stock in sound, but not a single exhaust vacuum sounding POS....
Will be using the longest muffler I can find/fit ..
Down to Walker #22393 or Jones Q524B.......
Walker is a turbo, Jones is chambered....
Is if fair to say the chambered muffler will have a deeper, muscle car sound?
The Turbo muffler ( walker ) relies on some fiberglass packing to quiet it..
Both are appx. 19" long in the body, 24" in total length...
Any thoughts on here?