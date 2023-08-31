Hey guys, i would prefer this goto someone here instead of ebay.I used this setup for quite a while. My guess is less than 1000 miles on it all.The pumps are genuine walbro gss392 pumps inline pumps.My system was an 8an up and 6an back.The pumps up were 8an, split to 6an, then to a 10an to the tank.Hose is aeroquip pushlock.I kept the aeromotive filter, so you will need that and the entire front half of the system.The pumps are $100 each, the pickup was around $175 and my guess is that there is $250 in fittings.Each pump is rated for 650hp NA. No idea how much it will really put up with, but my guess is a lot.I know it works for fuel injected foxes and i'm pretty sure it works for 94/95 cars too, but check on that.Connectors are painless weatherpack.The pickup is the good one from back in the day, not the cheap UPR or the one that had the fittings break off.I had it mounted on a plate that was welded to the inner rear bumper, for the most part you could not see it.Never seen rain.I'm in Jackson NJ if you want to pick it up.$250 shipped.Joe