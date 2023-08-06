Fuel Is 11.08 VDC too low supply voltage for running fuel pump?

vferrizz

vferrizz

Member
Oct 23, 2020
43
5
18
Fleetwood, PA
After tons of other troubleshooting, I am back to fuel supply questions. I have been dealing with a KOEO code 96 for a while now. With the key on and the inertia switch disconnected, I decided to measure the supply voltage to the green/yellow wire on the intertia switch and got full battery voltage (12.68 VDC). I did the same thing on the brown/pink wire out of the switch and also got 12.68 VDC. To me, that tells me I am getting good voltage from the battery, thru the fuel pump relay and through the intertia switch, unless my logic is hosed. I then jumpered the test connection so I could run the fuel pump continuously with the key on. With the pump running, I got 11.09 VDC on the inertia switch green/yellow wire and 11.08 VDC on the inertial switch brown/pink wire. Is this too low of a running voltage for the pump? If so, it would explain the code 96 and may be an indication that my fuel pump is tired and needs to be replaced? If it were a tired fuel pump, it would also explain why my car starts and idles fine but sputters under load.
 

