Not an upgrade, but if you’re open to a stock replacement keeping it all the same then this is an option. It worked out great for me…

RockAuto part TYC556.

I sprayed it with Eastwood Radiator Black before install.

Stuff like that you might be better off with the local parts store, you can get those at AutoZone for around 150 plus tax with a 20% online code and have a lifetime warranty that's useable vs mail order with shipping... I haven't had an overseas aluminum one last more then a few years before a leak.. I still have a GDI brass 3 core in one car, miss those. Got to be 26-27 yrs old now.