Hi guys I have a odd one for yall.

I have a 66 rambler classic with a 88 California 5.0 HO mustang motor in it and a c4 transmission.

Having some vibration issues.

1st of all brought the car not running with little history.

Car is now running but has a terrible vibration. In park and neutral the vibration is at its worse but is still there when in drive or reverse.

List of what I have done.

New dizzy cap

New leads

New plugs

New 50oz balancer

Re timed Dizzy

New tfi module

Checked engine mounts

Checked firing order

All plugs are firing and look the same once run up and pulled to check for fowling.

Balancer improved vibration as old one had spun.

Vibration is still there and I'm at a loss of what to do next.

Plan on pulling the Trans in the coming weeks but any suggestions from anyone to what it could be