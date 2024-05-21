Forced Induction Vortech correct filler tube routing

N

nicholase

New Member
May 21, 2024
1
0
0
New York
#1
I'm working on installing a Vortech entry level kit to my 90 GT. The instructions call to remove the vent tube from the throttle body and cap it. Makes sence, this will now be pressurized. Then route a new line from the filler neck to a barb on the new air box which is before the MAF.

Won't this create a vacuum leak? I'm moving the vent from the throttle body post MAF and moving it to the airbox pre MAF. The factory PCV remains unchanged.

I'm thinking I should route the line from the filler neck to a catch can and install a barb in the supercharger inlet pipe. Then for the PCV side install a one way check valve.

Am I missing something on why they would call to rout the vent line pre MAF?

Thanks for any suggestions
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Engine Basic catch can routing?
Replies
10
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
OldManRiver
OldManRiver
LILCBRA
TB Injection Install (Aces Killshot)
Replies
104
Views
7K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
N
2003 Mustang GT with Vortech Supercharger.
Replies
0
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NorCalStang67
N
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
8K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
C
Anybody recognize this car?
Replies
4
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu