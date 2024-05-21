I'm working on installing a Vortech entry level kit to my 90 GT. The instructions call to remove the vent tube from the throttle body and cap it. Makes sence, this will now be pressurized. Then route a new line from the filler neck to a barb on the new air box which is before the MAF.
Won't this create a vacuum leak? I'm moving the vent from the throttle body post MAF and moving it to the airbox pre MAF. The factory PCV remains unchanged.
I'm thinking I should route the line from the filler neck to a catch can and install a barb in the supercharger inlet pipe. Then for the PCV side install a one way check valve.
Am I missing something on why they would call to rout the vent line pre MAF?
Thanks for any suggestions
