Vortech V3 Sci Install Help

Jan 11, 2015
I'm installing a V3 SCI kit on my '89 LX and i'm almost done, but i'm stuck on the last step which is installing the intake tubing. The instructions say to insert the MAF into the hole in the plastic Vortech air filter cover, and then secure the air filter to the protruding lip of the MAF with a hose clamp. Trouble is, there is a 5/8" lip of plastic on the air filter side of the hole in the air filter cover. This plastic lip almost completely covers the part of the MAF that sticks thru the hole, covering up where you could clamp the air filter to. And the plastic lip itself is slanted and rounded so as to make it impossible to clamp the air filter.

I've attached a couple pictures to show what I mean, if anyone's got experience with this and how they got around it, or if I'm reading the instructions wrong or missing a piece, any help would be appreciated
 

Diggin up an old thread. Did you ever get this figured out? I'm right at this step on my Paxton 1220SL installation. I feel like i have enough lip on the MAF housing to get the filter and clamp to just clamp down on it and not the plastic lip of the filter cover.
 
