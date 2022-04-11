I have M5300C springs. I run a 17x 9 Cobra style wheel with 275/40-17 tires. I also have Steeda camber plates and about -1.5 degrees camber. The only rubbing I get (minimal) is on the 35mm Steeda front bar. I could always put rack limiters in, if I wanted. I also have the factory upgrade 2003 lower control arms, which might account for the rubbing. They are supposed to give a smaller turning circle. Maybe someone else has a comment on that.

As far as B or C goes. C is likely your choice for autocross. They are definitely a handling improvement. B is DEFINITELY your choice for daily driver, especially if your wife is with you. I like the extra stiffness in the rear (B and C are the same in the rear), and both sets are supposed to lower the same amount. But the B springs have a rate similar to a stock GT up front (variable 425/530) while the C spring has a MUCH stiffer 650# linear rate. For a daily driver, I think it would be the choice.

Oh, one more thing, Steeda might have redesigned their bar since I bought mine a LONG time ago.

Check YouTube for WarHorse Racing. He uses the C springs, and I believe has no issues with even larger tires. I know he found a way to get 315s in. He'd be good to ask.