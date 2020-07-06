Water pooling under seats

I just replaced my 1998 mustangs convertible top a week or so ago. My car smelled as if the rain had gotten in after a big storm so I took out my rear seats and water has pooled underneath them. It looks like instead of dripping into the drainage spot it drips and runs down the side of the frame and goes under the rear seat ( not on the floor behind the front seats, but actually under the back seats). Would I just need to replace the rear quarter panel strips so that it drips in the right spot or is it something else completely?
 

lkraus said:
Hi, did you find out what the issue was? If so, how did you fix it? I've got exactly the same issue.
I'm in the UK soy regular garage is not much use with a 2003 Mustang!
Thanks
Steve
 
