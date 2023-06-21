Water Pump Backing Plate

Mustang Don

Aug 19, 2019
I am in the process of changing my water pump. The water pump backing plate pulled loose from the timing chain cover when I was removing the old water pump. The gasket between the backing plate and the timing cover is intact. Can I clean off the gasket and just brush some permatex on the timing cover gasket and then bolt the backing plate and my new water pump on? What would I use to clean off the gasket that is between the backing plate and timing chain cover and not end up destroying the gasket? I don't want to take the backing plate off because I would need to remove the shroud and the radiator in order to pull off the pulley from the drive shaft.
My engine is a 351 cobra-jet Cleveland in a 1972 Mustang Mach 1.
 

