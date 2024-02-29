Weird headlights

Jacobn4056.
Jan 16, 2024
- 25
- 1
- 3
Hey.
I bought a Standard brand wiring harness plug
For my headlights I wired it by color code on the wires I had to work with and now I have Dome lights at the top part of the twist (before the click. No dim features. And taillights that went off with the shut of the door.
You can imagine how expensive that could be in court. The wire that burned was at the top of the plug. And had been working intermittently if I pushed on the plug.
I have gotten to replacing it.
Has someone done this before?
