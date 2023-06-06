Mhalc1
Member
-
- May 10, 2021
-
- 6
-
- 1
-
- 13
Hello Foxbody friends.... I recently came up on some control arms for the low... I went ahead and got them thinking I could get some new bushings for them and swap them in... I figured they couldn't be worse than my stock RLCA's with worn bushings. There is no visible part number or logo that I can find. The weirdest thing to me is the rectangular spring perch which I myself have never seen.
Have any of you seen this perch and have any idea what control arms I have?
Does anyone know if I am able to buy some bushings that fit and give em the old college try?
Have any of you seen this perch and have any idea what control arms I have?
Does anyone know if I am able to buy some bushings that fit and give em the old college try?