Suspension What Control Arms Are These?

Mhalc1

Mhalc1

Member
May 10, 2021
6
1
13
San Jose, CA
Hello Foxbody friends.... I recently came up on some control arms for the low... I went ahead and got them thinking I could get some new bushings for them and swap them in... I figured they couldn't be worse than my stock RLCA's with worn bushings. There is no visible part number or logo that I can find. The weirdest thing to me is the rectangular spring perch which I myself have never seen.

Have any of you seen this perch and have any idea what control arms I have?

Does anyone know if I am able to buy some bushings that fit and give em the old college try?

IMG_1354.JPG IMG_1355.JPG IMG_1358.JPG IMG_1360.JPG
 

