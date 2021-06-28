What??? Mustang Hood Insulator

FortySix&2

FortySix&2

Active Member
Oct 24, 2001
86
32
28
Madison Wi
#1
So I think I need to give up any hope of tracking OEM hood insulation. One new-old-stock piece just sold on eBay for $1,027.00. Can't justify spending that much when I could spend it on actual parts to improve the car's performance.

Still crossing fingers for someone to re-manufacturered a factory style one. I don't even care if they skip the running horse.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
FortySix&2 said:
So I think I need to give up any hope of tracking OEM hood insulation. One new-old-stock piece just sold on eBay for $1,027.00. Can't justify spending that much when I could spend it on actual parts to improve the car's performance.

Still crossing fingers for someone to re-manufacturered a factory style one. I don't even care if they skip the running horse.
Click to expand...
I searched high and low for one and only found one overseas which was an issue with customs and cost after shipping etc.
 
#3
$1000??? Holy hell. I should have bought a few of them when i had the chance.

DDAA68F7-56F1-468B-A6DD-5974434E7723.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: Shakerhood
#6
I feel your pain.

www.stangnet.com

Rodent ate my hood blanket

Sometime in the last 2 months some rodent decided my engine would be a great place for a nest. I had it outside so I could get my garage squared away. Now my original hood blanket is ruined. Just pisses me off.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
#9
DarthBubbles said:
Have you not checked LMR?
No horse but a few decimal places to the left.
Click to expand...
Yeah. LMR does sell a replacement but it isn't molded to the hood. I looked at a few pictures of it and I don't like the look. I am hoping maybe someday National Parts Depot or another reproduction vendor will make a more factory style one. Fingers crossed.

Or I will someday find one that doesn't cost half as much as I originally paid for the car in 98...
 
#12
Other than the window sticker and dash emblem on the anniversary cars, this is the only place the running horse appeared, at least in 88-89.
 
#15
What is it needed for (C here some guys don't even replace)? Will the paint peal its so hot under there? How is it pinned to the underside of the hood?
I'd just take some HVAC hard insulation board (same color, material, thickness as '70s style auto insul), get some new pins, cut it right size'n try that @ those prices...
 
#16
My assumption is sound insulation mostly.

I ran for years without one. I only put a new OEM one on for asthetics. If I had to buy the generic cover or make one I wouldn’t bother
 
#20
Mine was all chewed up by mice, I didn't even bother to look for a replacement... just ripped off what was left and tossed it in the trash. I rather like the look myself, it's also the best paint on the whole car. :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Habu135
Stock Height Fiberglass Hood
Replies
27
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Labora
For Sale 94 Cobra 408w AOD Project For Sale
Replies
1
Views
511
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Labora
Labora
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
2000xp8
Took some pics, i do really own a mustang...
Replies
148
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
70mstang
1969, 1970 mustang heater box repair/replace instructions (no AC)
Replies
0
Views
4K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
70mstang
70mstang
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu