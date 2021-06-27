This is just for the curious like me that have wondered what's inside a TFI module and to see if there are any differences between manufactures. I have 6 TFI modules sitting on my workbench. Why do I have so many? I was chasing a distributor issue that turned out to be that my stock distributor had worn the shaft bushing that allowed the trigger wheel to contact the PIP. Anyhow, back to the different TFI modules I have:
So now enough chit-chat and let's get to some pictures:
1. New Motorcraft replacement:
2. Old Motorcraft:
3. Parts store replacement:
4. Remote TFI from F-350:
5. Module that came with the Cardone distributor:
6. Wells branded replacement:
- New Motorcraft replacement.
- Old Motorcraft, most likely original to the distributor.
- Generic Parts store replacement.
- A remote mount unit from a 7.5L F-350 (I'm going to try and make my own remote TFI one day).
- Module that came with a Cardone rebuilt distributor.
- Wells branded replacement.
