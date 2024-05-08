Drivetrain Where to buy T5 synchros only, don't need full rebuild kit

I bought an 88 GT with a blown engine and recently got it running again. When I went to take it out for the first test drive I found out that the transmission grinds going into 2nd gear. I'm imagining the previous owner ruined the 2nd gear synchronizer.

Does anyone know of a place that sells individual synchros? The only thing I've been able to find is full rebuild kits. The transmission shifts into every other gear just fine so I don't want to buy a full rebuild kit, just the 2nd gear synchronizer.

I checked the trans fluid level and noticed it was filled with ATF. I've heard of people putting Synchromesh in to stop transmission grinds but I think if anything this would be a band aid fix for my trans since it's only 2nd gear that grinds and we know 2nd gear has a rough life.
 

