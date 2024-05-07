Hello all,



I recently got my '88 Mustang GT running that I bought with a blown engine. When I went to test drive it after the new engine install I found out 2nd gear is very unhappy; it grinds most everytime I go to shift into 2nd and it doesn't feel like the shifter is pulling back as far as it should for 2nd. It shifts fine into all of the other gears. I am assuming the previous owner killed 2nd gear's synchro or bent a shifter fork; I'm leaning more towards a synchro.



My friend has a T5 out of a '92 Camaro RS 305 car that he said he would sell me cheap. I did a little research and it looks like the Camaro transmission will not bolt into the Mustang due to the transmission to bellhousing bolt pattern being different and the shifter is in a different postion because the tail housings are different. If this is the case does anyone know if the internals are the same and we can use the Camaro transmission to donate parts? If so, is the Camaro transmission "world class" like the Mustangs were?