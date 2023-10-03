joetrainer31
I've got a '92 LX with shorties back exhaust (2.5"), super 44s (or 40s) Flows, and full tail pipes. Also, I've got a great six speaker set-up (kicker) in all the stock locations, a nice double din Sony head unit, Roadkill insulation in the doors & hatch, but I still cannot hear anything from my speakers except high frequency when the car is on. It seems the exhause cancels out all the other frequencies.
Do I invest in a small sub for the car to get more sound, or get different mufflers? I already know what sub I'd get, but what mufflers should I get? They would need to be 2.5" in/out/through. I'd like them to be quieter with good flow. Suggestions?
