Exhaust Which Mufflers?

I've got a '92 LX with shorties back exhaust (2.5"), super 44s (or 40s) Flows, and full tail pipes. Also, I've got a great six speaker set-up (kicker) in all the stock locations, a nice double din Sony head unit, Roadkill insulation in the doors & hatch, but I still cannot hear anything from my speakers except high frequency when the car is on. It seems the exhause cancels out all the other frequencies.
Do I invest in a small sub for the car to get more sound, or get different mufflers? I already know what sub I'd get, but what mufflers should I get? They would need to be 2.5" in/out/through. I'd like them to be quieter with good flow. Suggestions?
 

Something doesn't sound right (no pun intended). I wouldn't think everything except highs would be cancelled out. Doesn't make sense, especially since you've got some sound insulation to boot. Do you have an amp on the head unit? How's it sound with the engine off? Is it fine then?
 
Good pun, lol. The head unit has it's own amp. It's a couple hundred watts (i.e., enough to push speakers which fit in stock location). You are correct about the sound when the car is off. It sounds really good. Given, there's no sub in the car. So, it's not thumping, and that's fine with me, but it has a quality sound.

If I leave the volume as-is and turn the car on all the mid & semi low frequencies disappear. If I turn the volume up, eventually the speakers will distort. That tells me the same frequencies are coming through with the car on or off. The issue, I think, is that the exhaust harmonics cancel the mid - low audio frequencies, to a good degree.

Fwiw, I just watched a Youtube video of a guy comparing Flow 40s to Flow 50s. The interior decible rating with the 40s was high 80s at idle and got up to high 90s while driving. The Flow 50s were about 8-10db lower. I'm not set on Flowmaster. I'm just saying that these cars get louder than I thought.
 
