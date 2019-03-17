Wrap or Paint?

reeber
Mar 10, 2004
574
26
38
Hey guys,
I'm down to the final parts of finishing up the Mustang and I have a VERY tough decision to make. I can wrap the car for $2,500 (Satin Black), or have a paint job done for $4,000. I'd really like to save the $1,500 and 3 weeks time that the car needs for paint (3 days for wrap), but I'm afriad it won't look as good as I'd like?
I'd like to get the forum's opinion. I see some cars that I love the wraps on and others that look less than I'd like in quality. Even on Lambo's. Then again, I want the car painted black, which really needs perfection to be where I want it to be. Thoughts?
