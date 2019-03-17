Wrap or Paint?

reeber

reeber

10 Year Member
Mar 10, 2004
574
26
38
Berlin, NJ
Hey guys,

I'm down to the final parts of finishing up the Mustang and I have a VERY tough decision to make. I can wrap the car for $2,500 (Satin Black), or have a paint job done for $4,000. I'd really like to save the $1,500 and 3 weeks time that the car needs for paint (3 days for wrap), but I'm afriad it won't look as good as I'd like?

I'd like to get the forum's opinion. I see some cars that I love the wraps on and others that look less than I'd like in quality. Even on Lambo's. Then again, I want the car painted black, which really needs perfection to be where I want it to be. Thoughts?
 

hrspwrjunkie said:
In the scheme of things, does three weeks really matter?

I only say that because it's winter, still and three weeks won't make much difference. That, and I prefer a high quality paint job on my cars.

Car looks awesome, though!
Thanks man,

Some additional info that I didn’t say, is that it’s currently getting an intercooler, coil over plug setup, emissions removal and engine detail work, along with a dyno tune. The estimated time they’ll complete is about another 2.5 weeks. Should hit a little over 500HP.

I love detailing my car, but most of the car has its original paint. So, it’ll look great for a couple days and go right back to looking oxidized. Toms of work for only a couple days shine, you know? With the wrap, no more detailing other than conditioner.

I garage the car and cover it when not driving it.

I love a good paint job too, but already dumped well over $30k into the engine and driveline. I’m so close from being “done” that I can smell it.
 
